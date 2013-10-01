FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2013

REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-Deckers Outdoor Corp :Barclays raises price target to $70

Reuters Staff

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Oct 1 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp: * Deckers outdoor corp : barclays raises price target to $70 from $65; rating overweight * J c penney company inc : barclays cuts price target to $10 from $20; rating equal weight * Lululemon athletica inc : barclays raises price target to $85 from $80; rating overweight * Michael kors holdings ltd : barclays raises price target to $80 from $74; rating overweight For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899

