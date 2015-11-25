FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deere profit falls on slowed farm equipment sales
November 25, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Deere profit falls on slowed farm equipment sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Deere & Co, an agriculture and construction equipment maker, posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday even as weak global demand for farm equipment and soft commodity prices pressured sales.

The company forecast sales to be down about 7 percent in the new fiscal year, with net income attributable to Deere at about $1.4 billion.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $351.2 million, or $1.08 per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Oct. 31, compared with $649.2 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 75 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Meredith Davis in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

