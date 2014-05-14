FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deere posts stronger-than-expected profit
May 14, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Deere posts stronger-than-expected profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Deere & Co on Wednesday posted a stronger-than-expected profit as cost cuts helped offset lower sales of its tractors, harvesters and earth-moving equipment.

The Moline, Illinois-based company posted a profit of $980.7 million, or $2.65 a share, for the second quarter ended on April 30, down from $1.08 billion, or $2.76 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Deere to report a profit of $2.48 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 9 percent to $9.95 billion. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

