Deere quarterly earnings drops; lowers 2016 income outlook
February 19, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Deere quarterly earnings drops; lowers 2016 income outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co posted lower quarterly earnings on Friday as a weak global agricultural sector and soft demand in the North American energy sector slowed farming and construction equipment sales.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $254.4 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with $387 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

The company forecast sales to fall about 10 percent in fiscal 2016 and earnings of $1.3 billion.

It had previously forecast that sales would fall 7 percent in 2016 with net income attributable to Deere of about $1.4 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

