FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deere profit falls 40 pct on weak demand for farm equipment
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Deere profit falls 40 pct on weak demand for farm equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Deere & Co, the maker of John Deere tractors, reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak demand for its agriculture equipment.

Net income attributable to Deere fell to $511.6 million, or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from $850.7 million, or $2.33 per share, a year earlier.

Deere’s farm and turf equipment sales, which account for more than two-thirds of total revenue, fell 24 percent to $5.31 billion.

Total revenue declined 20 percent to $7.59 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.