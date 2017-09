Sept 23 (Reuters) - Farm equipment maker Deere & Co said it was exploring strategic options for its crop insurance business and had hired Citigroup as its adviser.

The business underwrites policies through John Deere Insurance Company.

The company said no formal decisions had been made and no agreements had been reached yet. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)