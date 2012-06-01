FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deere says two top executives to retire
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Deere says two top executives to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Deere & Co said on Friday two top executives plan to retire from the world’s largest maker of farm equipment, and it named five others to new positions.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said that Rajesh Kalathur would succeed James Field as chief financial officer, with Field becoming president of its agriculture and turf division for the Americas and Australia. The changes are effective Sept. 1.

Field succeeds David Everitt, who is retiring, as is Senior Vice President and General Counsel James Jenkins.

