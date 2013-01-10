FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Deere says SEC ends foreign payment probe with no action
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Deere says SEC ends foreign payment probe with no action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text to show focus on Russia and nearby countries came from media reports, not from Deere)

BOSTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Deere & Co on Thursday said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded an investigation into whether it had made improper payments to foreign officials without taking enforcement action.

The probe had begun in the summer of 2011, when the SEC began investigating claims that the world’s largest maker of agricultural equipment had violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars bribes. Press reports at the time said the probe focused on activity in Russia and nearby countries.

Deere did not disclose what country the probe focused on.

The company said it was pleased with the outcome of the probe.

Russia’s fast growth has made it a very attractive market to makers of construction, forestry and agriculture equipment. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.