Deere posts higher quarterly profit
May 15, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

Deere posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Deere & Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast a record profit for the full year, but it warned that “global financial pressures as well as adverse weather patterns” made it cautious about its outlook.

The Moline, Illinois-based maker of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural equipment said it earned $1.08 billion, or $2.76 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30, up from $1.06 billion, or $2.61 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to report a profit of $2.72 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

