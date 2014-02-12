FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deere posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Deere posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Deere & Co posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company’s efforts to control costs offset moderating demand from farmers for its tractors, harvesters and other agricultural machinery.

The world’s largest maker of farm equipment said it had earned $681.1 million, or $1.81 a share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $649.7 million, or $1.65 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the Moline, Illinois-based company to report a profit of $1.52 a share, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Total sales and revenue from financial services rose 3 percent to $7.65 billion.

