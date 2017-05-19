FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deere profit jumps 62 percent
May 19, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 months ago

Deere profit jumps 62 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co reported on Friday a 62 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by improving demand for its products, and the U.S. farm equipment maker raised its fiscal 2017 financial forecast.

Net income attributable to Deere rose to $802.4 million, or $2.49 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $495.4 million, or $1.56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose 5.2 percent to $8.29 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Ediitng by Arun koyyur)

