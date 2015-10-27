Deezer postpones its initial public offering

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Music streaming service Deezer said on Tuesday it had decided to postpone its initial public offering due to market conditions.

Deezer had aimed to raise 300 million euros ($343 million) selling new shares to fund marketing as it chases more subscribers to take on bigger rivals such as Apple and Sweden’s Spotify.

The company said it planned to review its fundraising options in the future and that it is well positioned to pursue the growth strategy. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by David Evans)