European nations to talk to Airbus about buying four air tankers
December 19, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

European nations to talk to Airbus about buying four air tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Poland and Norway will negotiate with Airbus to buy four air-to-air refuelling planes, European defence officials said on Friday.

“The Netherlands, Poland and Norway have decided to prepare negotiations with Airbus Defence & Space for the acquisition of a fleet of A330 multirole transport and air-to-air refuelling aircraft,” the European Defence Agency said in a statement.

The Dutch defence ministry said the consortium was looking to acquire four planes. The aircraft will be operated jointly by the three nations and other countries could join in the project later. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)

