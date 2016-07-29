FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Leonardo expects AW609 prototype aircraft certification in 2018
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 29, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Leonardo expects AW609 prototype aircraft certification in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo expects to obtain certification for its AW609 prototype aircraft in 2018, the group said in a presentation to analysts on Friday.

Testing on the aircraft, which is being developed by Leonardo's AgustaWestland helicopter unit, is set to begin again soon. One of the prototype AW609 aircraft crashed last October killing two pilots.

Italy's flight safety agency recommended in July that aerodynamics and software changes should be made to the prototype after the accident. Certification means the aircraft is approved to operate.

The AgustaWestland AW609 is a twin-engined tilt-rotor aircraft that can take off, land and hover like a helicopter, but flies like a fixed-wing aircraft, giving it greater speed and range than conventional helicopters.

At the Farnborough Air Show, Leonardo CEO Mauro Moretti said he did not see any delay in the originally envisaged delivery times of the aircraft. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Giulia Segreti. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.