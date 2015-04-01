FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's U.S.-backed missile interceptor "David's Sling" passes advanced tests
April 1, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Israel's U.S.-backed missile interceptor "David's Sling" passes advanced tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 1 (Reuters) - A new Israeli air defence system being developed in partnership with the United States has passed advanced tests, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, putting it on course for possible deployment by next year.

David’s Sling is designed to shoot down rockets with ranges of between 100 km and 200 km (63 miles and 125 miles), aircraft or low-flying cruise missiles. It will thus fill the operational gap between Israel’s Iron Dome short-range rocket interceptor and the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor, both already active.

Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

