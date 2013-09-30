FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pratt & Whitney wins $2.5 bln contract for weapons spare parts
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 10:50 PM / 4 years ago

Pratt & Whitney wins $2.5 bln contract for weapons spare parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has won a contract worth up to $2.5 billion to help provide the U.S. military with spare parts for weapons systems, the Defense Logistics Agency announced on Monday.

The contract will run through Sept. 30, 2018 and provide parts for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

The contract was a sole-source acquisition, and the money to pay for it will come out of defense working capital funds from fiscal year 2014.

No additional details were immediately available about the types of spare parts that Pratt & Whitney will be providing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
