A New York appeals court on Thursday upheld dismissal of a lawsuit against Christie's over its handling of the $10.7 million auction sale of an Edgar Degas drawing that had been looted by the Nazis.

The 2015 lawsuit over Degas's 1896 Danseuses was properly dismissed based on the statute of limitations, the Appellate Division, First Department ruled.

