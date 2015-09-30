MOVES-Deimos Asset Management names James Warner managing director

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Deimos Asset Management LLC said it appointed James Warner as managing director.

Warner will focus on building and managing a portfolio of investments in companies in the financial services sector and in related technologies and business services, the firm said in a statement.

Warner spent over 10 years with Citadel Group and Carlson Capital, where he managed portfolios focused on financial services and related industries. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)