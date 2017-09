Jan 21 (Reuters) - Deinove SA :

* Successfully completes the first key milestone of its Deinochem program and receives 1 million euros ($1.16 million) in form of repayable advance in early February

* First milestone reached by Deinochem Green Chemistry program funded by ADEME (French environment and energy management agency) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8632 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)