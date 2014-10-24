Del Monte Pacific sets $360 mln preferred share sale

MANILA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Del Monte Pacific Ltd , which is publicly listed in Singapore and the Philippines, is looking to raise $360 million via the sale of preferred shares for debt refinancing, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Del Monte is seeking approval from the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission to sell 36 million preferred shares at an indicative price of $10 each.

The company known for its canned pineapple and tomato sauce is offering a dividend rate of 5.25 to 7 percent and targeting a Dec. 8-12 offering.

Proceeds will be used to refinance a portion of the debt used to acquire the canned food business of private equity-backed Del Monte Foods Consumer Products Inc, which is based in San Francisco, for $1.7 billion last year. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anand Basu)