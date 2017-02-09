By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
Delaware's Supreme Court, Randy Holland, announced his plan to
retire at the end of March, according to a statement from the
court on Thursday.
Holland, 70, joined the five-member court as the youngest
ever to serve in 1986 and became the longest-serving member in
2009.
A replacement will be nominated by Governor John Carney, who
took office last month, and must be confirmed by the state's
senate. Justices serve 12-year terms.
"I just feel that after 30 years it is time to retire," said
Holland in a statement. "I’m looking forward to pursuing other
opportunities, like teaching."
A majority of publicly traded U.S. companies are chartered
in Delaware and the court plays a key role interpreting the
state's corporate law and has decided many billion dollar merger
disputes.
The court recently dismissed a $171 million investor lawsuit
against pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc and revived
a lawsuit against Zynga Inc's controlling shareholder,
Mark Pincus, over sales of the social gaming company's stock.
The court is also expected to rule in the coming months on a
heated lawsuit that could decide control of one of the world's
largest translation services companies, TransPerfect Global Inc.
Holland was the remaining justice on the court who had been
appointed prior to Leo Strine becoming the court's chief justice
in 2014. Strine was elevated from the role of chancellor, or
chief judge, of the Court of Chancery, which specializes in
corporate disputes.