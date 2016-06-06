Unusual media blitz rips top judge of Delaware's corporate court

(Reuters) - A bitter boardroom battle has prompted an unusual media blitz in Delaware that warns residents that the state’s nationally renowned corporate court is on the cusp of destroying Delaware’s pro-business reputation.

The ads by employees of TransPerfect Global Inc stem from a ruling in August that was aimed at breaking years of deadlock between the translation services company’s co-owners, Elizabeth Elting and Philip Shawe.

Elting convinced the Court of Chancery to order the company sold, a move opposed by Shawe. Last month, employees of New York-based TransPerfect wrote to the judge, Chancellor Andre Bouchard, saying they feared for the survival of TransPerfect, which despite years of dysfunction, had grown to have $500 million in annual sales and 4,000 staff.

As Bouchard prepares to issue a final order any day detailing the sale process, radio and print ads, a website and 20,000 flyers have been sent to Delaware residents blasting the judge for his “stunning act of governmental overreach.”

“Tell Chancellor Bouchard to leave our company alone and our business is our business,” said the flyers, which included the direct phone number for Bouchard’s chambers. “Chancellor Bouchard is turning Delaware into a bad place for business.”

The state prides itself for being friendly for business, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named the Court of Chancery as the nation’s best for more than a dozen years.

On Monday, court documents were unsealed that show Elting’s legal team believes the campaign was linked to Shawe. It cited complaints by staff in Spain that they were forced to support the effort.

“It is nonetheless clear that employees did not voluntarily sign the letter to your honor; they were coerced,” wrote Elting’s lawyer. “It is also highly unlikely that these employees paid for the newspaper advertisements.”

Chris Coffey of Tusk Strategies, a spokesman for the campaign, said Shawe has no role in the campaign. He said the letter that included the signatures by Spanish employees was sent before the current campaign was organized. He also said the group was also targeting Delaware lawmakers and has hired a lobbyist.

Shawe, in an email, said only that he was sympathetic to the employees’ concerns.

Legal experts contacted by Reuters called the ads unprecedented and said if Shawe did launch the campaign, it could prompt sanctions from the court. They also said the ruling by Bouchard was uncontroversial and would have little impact beyond the case.

TransPerfect was founded in 1992 by Elting and Shawe, ex-lovers who built it into a global business. The relationship between the two became poisoned in recent years as each jockeyed for decisive control.

Shawe has accused Elting of demanding too much cash from the business to fund her supposedly extravagant lifestyle, and Elting has similarly criticized Shawe’s world travel and “self-indulgent” wedding, according to Bouchard’s August ruling.

Shawe pressed assault charges against Elting when she slammed an office door on his foot. “Curiously, while his foot was in the door, Shawe called one of his attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell, rather than focus on resolving the situation at hand (i.e., removing his foot from the door),” Bouchard wrote in his August opinion.

Legal experts agreed the campaign almost certainly would have no impact on Bouchard’s looming decision regarding a sale process.

“It’s a bizarre and surely ineffective attempt to influence a judge,” Minor Myers, a professor at Brooklyn Law School in New York, said in an email.