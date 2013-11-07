FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autodesk to buy Britain's Delcam for $277 mln
November 7, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Autodesk to buy Britain's Delcam for $277 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc, a maker of computer-aided design (CAD) software, said it would buy Britain’s Delcam Plc for 172.5 million pounds ($277 million), in a deal to expand the U.S. company’s software offerings in the manufacturing sector.

Autodesk offered 20.75 pounds per share, a premium of 21 percent to Delcam’s Wednesday close on the London Stock Exchange.

Autodesk said it expects to use non-U.S.-based cash for the deal.

“Together Autodesk and Delcam will help further the development and implementation of technology for digital manufacturing,” Autodesk Chief Executive Carl Bass said in a statement.

Birmingham-based Delcam is a supplier of advanced CADCAM and industrial measurement solutions for the manufacturing industry.

Autodesk expects the deal to be dilutive to its non-GAAP earnings in fiscal 2015, while adding to its non-GAAP earnings in fiscal 2016.

