Delek US says 36,000 bpd crude pipe reversal almost done
March 8, 2012

Delek US says 36,000 bpd crude pipe reversal almost done

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The reversal of a 36,000 barrel-per-day crude oil pipeline that Delek U.S. purchased in December was almost complete and should be operational by the end of next month, a Delek official said on the company’s earnings call with analysts on Thursday.

The pipeline runs from Longview, Texas, in the northeastern part of the state, to Nederland, Texas, in the southeastern part of the state.

Delek officials said they have commitments in place from at least one shipper on the line to move barrels south.

