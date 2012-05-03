Delek cuts Ark. refinery throughput to 55,000 bpd

May 3 (Reuters) - Delek US Holdings Inc said on Thursday it reduced throughput at its 87,000 barrel-per-day El Dorado, Arkansas, refinery to 57,000 bpd due to a pipeline shutdown.

Exxon Mobil Corp had shut the 160,000 bpd North Line crude oil pipeline in Louisiana last weekend after a leak spilled 1,900 barrels of crude oil in a rural area.

Delek is working on finding alternate crude supplies for the Arkansas refinery so that it can boost run rates, said company officials during an earnings conference call.