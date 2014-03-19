FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2014

Delek Group lowers stake in Delek U.S. Holdings to 25.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 19 (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group sold 3 million shares of Delek U.S. Holdings Inc in an off-market transaction to a foreign financial institution for 315 million Israeli shekels ($91 million).

It sold the shares at $30.33 per share. Shares in Delek U.S. Holdings were down 4.3 percent at $30.49 in early trading on Wednesday.

Following the sale, Delek Group holds 25.4 percent of Delek U.S. share capital.

Delek Group, which is 63 percent held by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, has a major stake in a number of newly discovered gas fields off Israel’s coast. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

