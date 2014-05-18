FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delek Group sells more shares in Delek US for 140 mln shekels
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Delek Group sells more shares in Delek US for 140 mln shekels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group raised 140 million shekels ($40.47 million) after underwriters of a secondary share offering exercised an option to buy 1.38 million shares in subsidiary Delek US Holdings.

Delek Group’s stake in Delek US will drop to 7.5 percent, the company said on Sunday.

On Thursday Delek Group said its stake in Delek US fell to 9.8 percent after it sold 9.2 million shares in a secondary offering.

Delek US has assets in petroleum refining, logistics and convenience store retailing. Delek Group, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, has been seeking to divest other holdings to raise funds.

$1 = 3.4595 Israeli Shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.