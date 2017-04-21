FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Israel's Delek says Ithaca shareholders approve takeover bid
April 21, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 4 months ago

Israel's Delek says Ithaca shareholders approve takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 21 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Delek Group said on Friday its offer to take over North Sea oil producer Ithaca Energy has been accepted by Ithaca's shareholders.

* Delek said it would pay about $350 million for 70.23 percent of Ithaca's issued and outstanding common shares, not including the shares already owned by Delek or its affiliates.

* Delek said it will now hold 76 percent of Ithaca's common shares and will begin consolidating its financial statement, estimating a profit of 150 million shekels ($41 million).

* The deal, announced in February, valued Ithaca Energy's equity at $646 million, and builds on Delek's expansion in the North Sea ahead of a planned London listing.

* ($1 = 3.6782 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)

