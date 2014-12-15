FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delek deal to sell Phoenix stake to Kushner falls apart
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Delek deal to sell Phoenix stake to Kushner falls apart

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said it had failed to reach an agreement to sell its controlling stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings .

“The company is evaluating and advancing further options for the sale of its shares in Phoenix,” Delek said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

In July, Delek signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to sell a 47 percent stake in Phoenix to New York-based Kushner Group for nearly 1.7 billion shekels ($434 million).

It said on Monday the parties did not reach an understanding for entering into a binding agreement but did not elaborate.

Phoenix has a market value of 2.8 billion shekels.

The Kushner Group, headed by Jared Kushner, is focused on real estate, insurance, media and banking. It owns Observer Media, which includes the New York Observer.

Delek, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, has been seeking to divest its financial holdings.

Earlier this year, it agreed to sell its 46.6 percent stake in investment group Barak Capital for 237 million shekels and a 36 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business Republic Group for $80 million.

$1 = 3.9130 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.