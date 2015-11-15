Delek, Noble take first step in selling two small Israeli gas fields

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Israel’s Delek Group and Texas-based Noble Energy moved forward with plans to sell off two small natural gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean with Delek purchasing the full rights to sell the fields to a new buyer.

Under the deal, Delek paid $67 million for the rights to sell Noble’s 47 percent in the undeveloped Karish and Tanin fields, which together contain an estimated 3 trillion cubic feet of gas.

According to a draft Israeli government plan meant to open the gas sector to competition, Delek will have 14 months to sell Karish and Tanin to a new group.

Delek said the deal with Noble is dependent on the government plan winning final approval, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)