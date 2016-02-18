FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delek finds possible Phoenix buyer after Fosun deal collapses
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2016 / 8:53 AM / 2 years ago

Delek finds possible Phoenix buyer after Fosun deal collapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell insurer Phoenix Holdings to a U.S.-listed insurance company.

Delek’s statement came a day after a 1.8 billion shekel ($461.48 million) deal to sell Phoenix to China’s Fosun International Ltd collapsed.

Fosun, whose chairman briefly went missing late last year, had agreed to buy a 52.31 percent stake in the Israeli insurer, but was unable to meet conditions for the deal.

Delek did not name the new interested buyer. It said the sale would be for at least a 47.5 percent stake in Phoenix and that half the money would be paid in cash upon the closing of the deal.

Any deal is conditioned upon reaching a detailed binding agreement within 30 days of the signing of the letter of intent, it said.

$1 = 3.9005 shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.