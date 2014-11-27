Delek Q3 profit jumps, sees London share listing in mid-2015

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Israeli energy company Delek Group reported a doubling of net profit in the third quarter, boosted by oil and gas exploration, and said it plans to list its shares in London in mid-2015.

Delek said on Thursday it earned a quarterly profit of 150 million shekels ($39 million), up from 74 million a year earlier. Its bottom line was helped by gas production operations and higher income from its insurance and financial business.

Revenue dipped to 5.2 billion shekels from 5.6 billion.

Delek said it was exploring the possibility and making preparations for trading on the London Stock Exchange in addition to its Tel Aviv listing in mid-2015.

“We believe that a UK listing will allow increased exposure to the group’s energy activities to a large and diverse international investors’ base, and is a step in our long-term goal of becoming a leading international energy company,” Chief Executive Asaf Bartfeld said.

Delek, through its subsidiaries, has major shares in several significant gas fields off Israel’s coast. The Tamar field, which Delek developed together with Texas-based Noble Energy , has estimated reserves of 11 trillion cubic feet (tcf) and began production last year.

The contribution to net profit from gas production was 53 million shekels in the quarter, up from 41 million a year ago.

Nearby Tamar is Leviathan, with an estimated 22 tcf of reserves and set to come online in 2017.

Delek has signed a non-binding letter of intent to supply 45 billion cubic metres of gas to Jordan over 15 years. It said the company was continuing negotiations with BG International, a unit of BG Group, for a binding agreement to supply gas to BG’s liquefication facilities in Egypt.

Delek declared a dividend of 150 million shekels, or 12.78 shekels a share, the same as the second quarter.

During the quarter, Delek sold its wholly owned unit Roadchef, one of Britain’s leading roadside service area businesses, to European fund Antin Infrastructure Partners for 153 million pounds ($249 million). Delek said it recognised a profit of 253 million shekels.