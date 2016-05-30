Israel's Delek reports lower Q1 profit, revenue

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group reported on Monday a lower first quarter profit due to an increase in finance expenses and smaller contribution from its non-core operations.

Delek posted quarterly net profit of 85 million shekels ($22 million), down from 210 million shekels a year earlier, with weaker performances in its fuel and automotive operations.

Exploration and production operations, however, which has become a main focus for Delek, jumped, contributing 110 million shekels to net profit compared with 67 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter fell to 1.3 billion shekels from 1.5 billion a year earlier.

Delek owns major stakes in two huge gas fields, Tamar and Leviathan, discovered offshore Israel over the past decade.

Tamar has been producing gas since 2013 and earlier this month Delek received a boost when the government approved a deal, after years of uncertainty, that will fast-track the development of the even bigger Leviathan.

Delek Chief Executive Asaf Bartfeld said the government ratification was “a significant milestone for moving forward in the development of the Leviathan reservoir and the expansion of the Tamar reservoir, which will be accelerated in the very near future”.

“The coming months will be marked by the completion of the development plans of the reservoirs, as well as the acceleration of negotiations with the countries of the region to sign long-term natural gas supply agreements,” he said.

Delek declared a dividend of 80 million shekels, or 6.68 shekels a share, for the first quarter. ($1 = 3.8563 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)