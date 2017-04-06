JERUSALEM, April 6 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Delek Group said on Thursday it was
raising the price it wants for a majority stake of insurer
Phoenix Holdings in a deal with China's Yango Group
Co after an initial deadline passed.
* Delek said the price for its 52.3 percent stake in Phoenix
had risen to 2.152 billion shekels ($590 million) from the
initial 1.971 billion shekels.
* The binding deal signed last August set a target closing
date of March 31, and Delek said the deal has since been
ammended to reflect the new price.
* The last date for completion of the terms for closing has
been set as June 4, 2017.
* ($1 = 3.6481 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)