FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Delek eyes sale of desalination holding
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 3, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 6 years

Israel's Delek eyes sale of desalination holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 3 (Reuters) - Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group said it would receive a $150 million loan from UBS and was examining the sale of its 50 percent stake in desalination firm IDE Technologies.

The loan would be for 12 months or until the sale of IDE is completed, whichever comes first, Delek said in a statement on Tuesday.

Delek’s holding in IDE will serve as collateral for the loan, which must be paid back immediately in the event IDE is sold through channels other than UBS.

Israel Chemicals owns the other half of IDE, which last year opened the world’s largest desalination plant to use reverse osmosis in Israel.

The company, together with Hutchison Water, a unit of Hong Kong’s Hutchison Whampoa, is now constructing an even larger plant in Israel. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.