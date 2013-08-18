FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Delek sells 1.5 mln Delek US shares for $42 mln
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2013 / 9:38 AM / in 4 years

Israel's Delek sells 1.5 mln Delek US shares for $42 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Delek Petroleum, a unit of Delek Group, has sold 1.5 million shares in its subsidiary Delek US Holdings for $42 million to a foreign financial institution, the company said on Sunday.

Delek sold the 2.5 percent stake at $27.78 a share after the market closed on Thursday. Delek US shares fell 6.4 percent on Friday to $26.76.

As a result of the sale, Delek will cease to consolidate Delek US results in its financial statements as of the second quarter.

Delek will post an after-tax gain of 450 million shekels ($126 million) to 500 million shekels in the second quarter for the sale as well as for a revaluation of its remaining stake in Delek US.

Delek Group is a partner with Texas-based Noble Energy in Israel’s largest natural gas discoveries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.