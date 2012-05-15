UPDATE 1-Delek's Texas refinery to be idled till end of May

May 15 (Reuters) - Delek U.S. Holdings Inc. said a power interruption last week forced the fluid catalytic cracking unit at its Tyler refinery in Texas to be idled till the end of the month.

The company expects crude oil throughput at the refinery to average 45,000 to 50,000 barrels per day (bopd) in May. It expects to resume normal operations at Tyler refinery by the end of the month.

Delek, a part of Israeli energy, real estate and insurance conglomerate Delek Group, also operates a 87,000-barrel-per-day El Dorado refinery in Arkansas.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it secured additional feedstocks to allow its El Dorado Refinery to average throughput of at least 60,000 bopd during both May and June.

Delek previously said its El Dorado refinery operated at reduced throughput rates since May 1 due to temporary suspension of crude oil delivered from a supplier’s pipeline.