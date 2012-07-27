FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Del Frisco's shares fall on debut
July 27, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Del Frisco's shares fall on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc fell nearly 8 percent on its debut after the steakhouse operator cut the size of its initial public offering and priced it below the expected price range at $13 per share.

The company, which had earlier intended to sell its shares at $14 to $16 apiece, reduced the size of its offering to 5.8 million shares on Thursday.

Del Frisco’s intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debts and make a one-off $3 million payment to Lone Star Fund, an affiliate of the company’s controlling shareholder.

The stock was trading at $12.10 on the Nasdaq on Friday morning after touching a low of $12.

