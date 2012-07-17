UPDATE 1-Del Frisco's sees IPO priced at $14-$16 per share

* Co to offer 4.3 mln shares, LSF5 Wagon Holdings to offer 2.7 mln

* To list common stock under “DFRG” on Nasdaq

July 17 (Reuters) - Steakhouse operator Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc said it plans to sell 7 million shares of its common stock in an initial public offering at between $14 and $16 per share.

Southlake, Texas-based Del Frisco’s will offer 4.3 million shares, while the company’s current owner LSF5 Wagon Holdings LLC will offer about 2.7 million shares.

The company, which tried to go public in 2007 but withdrew its application in December 2008, again filed for an IPO, of up to $100 million, in January this year.

The chain, which operates Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House and Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will list its common shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DFRG”.

Deutsche Bank Securities and Piper Jaffray are acting as lead underwriters to the offering.

Several restaurant chains are getting ready go public on bets that investors are keen to invest in specialty regional chains.

In May, Apollo Management backed CKE Restaurants filed for a $100 million IPO. Bloomin’ Brands -- the parent company of Outback Steakhouse -- also filed for a $345 million IPO in April.

Other restaurant chain IPOs in the pipeline include Tex-Mex chain, Chuy’s Holdings Inc and Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, which in May used a provision under the JOBS Act to file confidentially for its IPO.