Delhaize CEO says Belgian market competitive, margins seen lower

BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket group Delhaize said the Belgian market was competitive and lower margins in the third quarter were expected to continue in the coming quarters.

“We believe that volumes are declining for the market as a whole,” departing Chief Executive Pierre Olivier Beckers told a conference call following the group’s results.

“Certainly the reduction of margin in the third quarter should not be seen as a one off,” Beckers added.

Chief Financial Officer Pierre Bouchut quashed recent rumours in the French press about his imminent departure by saying that he looked forward to working with the new chief executive “in the coming years.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Charlie Dunmore)