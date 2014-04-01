FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Delhaize sells Bosnian supermarkets business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize on Tuesday agreed to sell its 39 supermarkets in Bosnia and Herzegovina to Tropic Group B.V., a further disposal of non-core activities in southeastern Europe.

Delhaize, which ended up owning the stores after acquiring Serbian retailer Delta Maxi in 2011, said the transaction for an undisclosed sum was expected to be completed in the third quarter.

Delhaize’s chief executive officer Frans Muller, who took charge in November, has repeatedly said that Delhaize’s core businesses were U.S. stores Food Lion and Hannaford, Belgium, Greece and Serbia.

He has said investments would be focused there, but that did not mean Delhaize would necessarily sell other operations, which include stores in Romania and Indonesia.

Most recently, Delhaize sold its 54 supermarkets in Bulgaria, having also sold its stores in Albania and Montenegro. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

