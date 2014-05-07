BRIEF-Delhaize says Q1 net profit from cont ops drops to 90 mln euro

May 7 (Reuters) - Delhaize :

* Revenue growth of 2.8% at identical exchange rates

* Comparable store sales growth of 4.6% in u.s. And -0.8% in belgium

* Group underlying operating profit of EUR161 million

* Group underlying operating margin of 3.1% (3.6% in U.S. And 3.1% in Belgium)

* CEO says re-iterate that, for 2014, our capital expenditures will increase to approximately EUR625 million at identical exchange rates and we plan to open 180 stores

* Net profit from continuing operations was 90 million compared to 99 million in last years first quarter

* Net profit from continuing operations was 90 million compared to 99 million in last years first quarter

* Group share in net profit amounted to 80 million compared to 51 million last year