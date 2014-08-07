FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delhaize Q2 revenue rises 3.7 pct at identical exchange rates
August 7, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delhaize Q2 revenue rises 3.7 pct at identical exchange rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Delhaize Group :

* Revenue growth of 3.7 pct at identical exchange rates (3.7 pct organic growth)

* Group underlying operating margin of 3.4 pct (3.6 pct in U.S., 3.2 pct in Belgium)

* Q2 comparable store sales growth of 3.3 pct in U.S. and -1.2 pct in Belgium

* Impairment of 150 million euros in Serbia in Q2

* For second half of year, we are on schedule with our “easy, fresh & affordable” initiative at Food Lion

* Expect to generate a healthy level of free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

