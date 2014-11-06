BRIEF-Delhaize Group to sell 66 Bottom Dollar Food store locations

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Delhaize

* Delhaize group announces agreement to sell Bottom Dollar Food store locations

* Has signed an agreement to sell Aldi Inc Bottom Dollar Food’s 66 store locations in greater Philadelphia and greater Pittsburgh markets

* Deal for approximately $15 million and includes assumption of associated lease liabilities

* Transaction is expected to result in an asset impairment and other charges for Delhaize Group of approximately $180 million

* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed by end of Q1 2015