BRIEF-Delhaize keeps 2014 guidance, Q4 underlying oper profit rises
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Delhaize keeps 2014 guidance, Q4 underlying oper profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Delhaize :

* Q4 revenue at 5.462 billion euro versus 5.299 billion euro

* Q4 underlying operating profit at 192 million euro versus 188 million euro

* Reiterated 2014 guidance of 180 new stores

* Reiterated 2014 guidance - capex of approximately 625 million euro

* Comparable store sales growth of 5.3 pct in the U.S. and -5.0 pct in Belgium

* In Belgium, results were impacted by both weak summer trading and uncertainty caused by June announcement of transformation plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

