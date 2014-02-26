FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delhaize sells its Bulgarian stores
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Delhaize sells its Bulgarian stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarkets group Delhaize said on Wednesday it had sold its Bulgarian business to AP Mart for an undisclosed sum as it focuses more on core markets.

Delhaize had 54 stores in Bulgaria at the end of 2013 of a total of 3,534 worldwide, the bulk in the United States.

Delhaize, which will report full-year results on March 13, has said in the past that it wanted to focus its resources on areas where it has leadership positions and has also sold its operations in Albania and Montenegro.

The transaction was expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

