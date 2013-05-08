FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delhaize CEO to retire by year end
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Delhaize CEO to retire by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket group Delhaize said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Olivier Beckers would step down by the end of the year.

Beckers, 53, who has been at the helm of the group since 1999, will stay with the company as a director and remain as the CEO until a successor is found, the group said.

Delhaize, which already pre-reported its first-quarter results in April, added that it expected the decline of full-year underlying operating margin to stabilise at its U.S. operations in 2013. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.