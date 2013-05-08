Delhaize CEO to retire by year end

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket group Delhaize said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Olivier Beckers would step down by the end of the year.

Beckers, 53, who has been at the helm of the group since 1999, will stay with the company as a director and remain as the CEO until a successor is found, the group said.

Delhaize, which already pre-reported its first-quarter results in April, added that it expected the decline of full-year underlying operating margin to stabilise at its U.S. operations in 2013. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)