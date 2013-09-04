Delhaize appoints new chief executive

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Belgian grocer Delhaize said on Wednesday it had appointed Frans Muller, formerly with German retailer Metro, as its new chief executive.

Muller, a Dutch national, would take on his new role on Nov. 8, but would join the company on Oct. 14, Delhaize said.

Outgoing CEO Pierre Olivier Beckers would remain as an adviser to Muller until the end of the year and stay with the company as a non-executive director after that, it added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)