Belgium's Delhaize expects more competition in H2
August 22, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Belgium's Delhaize expects more competition in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize expects to face more competition in the second half of the year in its core U.S. market, the group’s chief executive said.

The group lowered prices at its newly-refurbished Food Lion stores and competitors are likely to react by doing the same, CEO Pierre Olivier Beckers told a news conference at the group’s Brussels headquarters.

Overall, the third quarter is expected be tougher for the company, its chief financial officer said, with some improvement in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

