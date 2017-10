BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Belgian supermarket operator Delhaize on Wednesday posted better-than expected operating profit in the second-quarter after cost-savings and strong sales at its stores in Belgium and the United States.

Underlying operating profit in the second quarter came in at 184 million euros, above the 177 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)